Mahesh Bhatt: 'It's the age of reverse mentoring', pause and listen to younger generation

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming production ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’, has said that the current era is the age of reverse mentoring.

The filmmaker-producer spoke with IANS in the run-up to the release of the film, and shared that his contemporaries or even the current crop of talent in cinema has so much to learn from the younger generation.

He told IANS, “In this film, I had two lieutenants, two gladiators, one is the director of ‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’, Suhrita Das, and the other is Shweta Bothra, the lyricist of the film. I call Shweta, Shailendra of her generation. Her writing is in Shailendra's style, not imitative, but that kind of writing. It has depth and simplicity in it”.

He further mentioned that in order to excel and bring the best to the table, one must listen to the criticism and praise of the younger generation as their feedback is calculated and very precise.

He said, “The actors are also new. I feel that this era is very rich. I often tell my colleagues, who are people my age, that we have to learn a lot from the young generation. This is an age of reverse mentoring. If we feel that we have to teach them, then it is very important to pause and listen to them because life whispers something in our ears from their throat, and we are deaf if we don’t bother to hear”.

“So it was my good fortune that Shweta was there in my entire story. Shweta is there, the entire star cast is so fascinating, they brought their innocence and her passion to make this film a rich cinematic experience”, he added.

‘Tu Meri Poori Kahani’ is set to release on September 26, 2025.

