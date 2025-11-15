Mahesh Babu says 'Thinking of you a little more today' as he remembers late father Krishna

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Tollywood sensation Mahesh Babu remembered his late father and legendary actor Krishna on his 3rd death anniversary.

He took to his official Instagram handle and posted a photo of Krishna and a younger version of himself from the sets of a film.

Honoring the cherished memory of his late father, Mehesh Babu penned, "Thinking of you a little more today…and knowing you’d be proud nanna (sic)."

Mahesh Babu's better half, Namrata Shirodkar, also wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Honouring his spirit today… a life lived with dignity, goodness, and so much heart. Forever remembered with love and gratitude. (folded hands emoji)"

Furthermore, their daughter, Sitara, dropped an old photo with her grandfather on social media, along with the caption, "Missing my Thathagaru as always… His love, his blessings, and his quiet strength continue to guide us in everything we do. I know he’s always watching over us…(white heart emoji)"

Known for his work in the Telugu cinema as an actor, director, and producer, Krishna breathed his last on 15 November 2022 at the age of 79.

On November 15, the team of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's next Globetrotter will host a massive event at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

According to an independent industry source, “The Grand Globetrotter Event on November 15 is shaping into a cultural moment in itself. The scale being planned is unlike anything the industry has attempted; we are looking at over 50,000+ fans gathering under one roof. It will be the biggest ever stage and screen in films across the world, with a 100 ft height and a 130 ft wide screen.”

"With Prithviraj’s powerful first look as Kumbha setting the internet ablaze and excitement rising by the hour, the event is now gearing up for a movie announcement that the country is looking forward to. The magnitude, energy, and build-up are unprecedented, turning this into one of the biggest events ever mounted in Indian entertainment," The source further added.

The grand event for SS Rajamouli's GlobeTrotter is expected to feature Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

