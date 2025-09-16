Maheep Kapoor embraces healing and self-discovery at wellness centre

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Maheep Kapoor took to social media to share a glimpse of her rejuvenating experience at a wellness centre, where she reconnected with herself and embraced a journey of healing and self-discovery.

Describing it as her ‘slice of heaven,’ the star wife highlighted the importance of pausing and finding balance in life. Taking to her Instagram handle, Maheep posted a couple of her photos and wrote, “Chalte Chalte .. life brought me to this slice of heaven @atmantan is a destination to reconnect with yourself ,and get yourself pampered by the most impeccable staff and healed by the most amazing doctors and just be in BLISS, !!! And uffff the foood , grain free roti and Karela sabzi being my favourite ! Come home with a glow on my face and peace in my mind and a heart full of gratitude @bhavanapandey loved our deep evening chats and our laughs #IncredibleIndia.”

In the images, Kapoor is seen striking serene poses amid lush green landscapes, soaking in the calm surroundings of the retreat. Dressed in comfortable outfits, she radiates a sense of peace and mindfulness, reflecting the wellness centre’s focus on balance and inner healing.

Maheep Kapoor, a jewelry designer and entrepreneur, is married to Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor. She rose to fame with her appearance on the Netflix reality series “Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives” and had earlier featured in the 1994 film “Nigori Kaisi Jawani Hai.” She is also a proud mother to two children, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor.

Maheep also took part in the first season of “The Traitors India” on Prime Video, hosted by Karan Johar. Her journey on the psychological reality show came to an end in Week 2, when she was eliminated alongside Ashish Vidyarthi during the “Circle of Shaq.” Her exit was seen as a surprising turn, with Kapoor reflecting on the intense mental and physical challenges of the game and how different the experience feels compared to watching it from the outside.

