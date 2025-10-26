Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis praises AI-Powered ‘Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh’

Mumbai Oct 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is all praises for the AI-generated retelling of the epic tale of "Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh".

The Chief Minister took to social media on Sunday and, appreciating the trailer of "Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh" posted the iconic Bhagavad Gita verse — “yadā yadā hi dharmasya glānir bhavati bhārata…” encapsulating the essence of a series.

Dropping the captivating trailer on social media, the makers captioned the post, "Mahabharat - Har yug ka dharm...The greatest story of duty, betrayal, and war, brought to life with AI technology 'Mahabharat - Ek Dharmayudh' by Historyverse. Watch it on JioHotstar starting October 25th and on StarPlus starting from October 26th, 7:30 pm (IST) (sic)."

Talking about the project, Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO of Collective Artists Network, said, "Like millions of Indians, I grew up watching the classic Mahabharata on television every Sunday, it was an experience that shaped my imagination and my connection to our culture."

"With Mahabharat, our hope is to give today’s generation a similar touchstone that feels as immersive and unifying as it did for us but told through the possibilities of today’s technology. This is about bhakti and pragati walking together to create something that is both deeply rooted in tradition and boldly forward-looking,” he added.

Produced by JioStar and Collective Media Network, "Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh" marks India’s first-ever AI-powered premium entertainment series.

JioStar has joined forces with Collective Media Network to present the audience with an AI-powered version of the Hindu epic Mahabharat. The series aims to showcase how, ‘when a timeless epic meets groundbreaking technology, the outcome can be pure magic'.

Streaming now on JioHotstar, this timeless tale will air on October 26 on Star Plus at 7:30 PM. The first instalment of the series will comprise 100 episodes.

--IANS

pm/