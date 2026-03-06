Maggie Gyllenhaal talks about her reunion with Christian Bale 18 Years after ‘The Dark Knight’

Los Angeles, March 6 (IANS) Hollywood actress Maggie Gyllenhaal and Christian Bale have teamed up again 18 years after ‘The Dark Knight’. However, it is not a typical Hollywood reunion.

The pair reunited recently for ‘The Bride’. The film marks Maggie Gyllenhaal’s second movie as a director following 2021's Oscar-nominated ‘The Lost Daughter’, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actress-turned-filmmaker, 48, cast Bale, 52, as Frankenstein's creature (he's named Frank in this reimagining of The Bride of Frankenstein) opposite Jessie Buckley, who plays the titular monster bride.

As per ‘People’, the actress said that despite working "closely" with Christian Bale on ‘The Dark Knight’, in which she played Gotham District Attorney Rachel Dawes opposite Bale's Bruce Wayne/Batman, she felt like she was meeting the actor "anew" as his director.

She said, "I really liked him, and making that movie was amazing, but it wasn't nearly as intimate as what was required here. And so even when I called him and offered him the part. I mean, it had been so long since we'd worked together, I felt like what we needed to even immediately start talking about and thinking about and discussing and feeling together was so much deeper than what we'd gotten into the last time. Even the first phone call felt like a whole new thing”.

"My Frank, our Frank, is so many things”, she said of their interpretation of the classic horror character. "Yes, he's monstrous and does violent things full of rage. He does. But he's also so smart, funny, vulnerable, lonely, and I needed all of that in one actor, in one heart, in one mind in order to make this work. So we had to get into it”.

As for Christian Bale, the actor had similar things to say at the New York City premiere of the film, when explaining their process for ‘The Bride!’

Due to the intense nature of the project, Bale said they didn't have time to reminisce about their time making Christopher Nolan's second ‘Batman’ film.

