Maggie Gyllenhaal talks about accidentally killing husband Peter Sarsgaard's bees

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Hollywood actress-director Maggie Gyllenhaal has shared that she accidentally killed her husband Peter Sarsgaard's beloved bees after she was entrusted as the incharge of his hives.

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The 55-year-old actor is a keen beekeeper and has hives at the family's home in Brooklyn, New York as well as at their rural retreat in Vermont, but ‘The Bride!’ director Maggie has admitted they were struck by disaster when Peter left his wife in charge of his precious insects when he went away to Europe for an acting job, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, Maggie initially put the death of the bees down to a "beekeeping mistake".

She said. "All of his bees in Brooklyn died because he made a mistake, he made a beekeeping mistake and he was so upset about it. I was like, ‘Peter you were in Switzerland acting and then you went and did another movie in London right away and you were home for one week and your bees died. Some people's only job is doing bees. Give yourself a break’”.

However, when asked whether she may have "shirked (her) responsibilities in babysitting the bees?", Maggie said, "Yeah maybe I did”.

Co-host Jason Batment then said, "You know she had something on a piece of paper saying, 'Baby all I need you to do is water the bees for me'". The actress said, "He's not wrong”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress opened up about the couple's home in Vermont revealing it's deep in the wilderness and she tolerates it because Peter loves it there so much.

She shared, "We have a house in Vermont ... Way deep, deep inside the national forest but I will be honest with you that is really because of my husband. I love Vermont but that's really Peter's place. I'll go for a but but it's pretty hardcore, it's very really in the middle of nowhere. We were stacking wood the other day and Peter and I were laughing (and saying) 'Do you think this is what our friends imagine we do when we come here?'. He like raises bees and chickens and taps maple trees and has a lovely garden. If I knew it was only for a week, I could do a week”.

Peter previously opened up about keeping bees at his home in Brooklyn admitting he keeps the hives in the backyard and the neighbours don't mind.

He told ‘People’ magazine, “A lot of what I do in my downtime is beekeeping and gardening. My neighbors don't have a problem with my bees. In fact, there's a kid who lives next door, and he's super into them, so he'll come by and I'll stand in front of the hives and show him that the bees aren't going to do anything”.

"Bees get blamed for a lot of wasp behavior, but the things that sting are usually a wasp or a hornet. Bees don't typically do that. They're doing everything right”, he added.

--IANS

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