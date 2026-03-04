Maggie Gyllenhaal sheds light on sibling Jake Gyllenhaal’s solid sense of humour

Los Angeles, March 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Maggie Gyllenhaal has shared her experience of shooting her 2nd directorial ‘The Bride!’. The actress made sure that the film was a family affair.

For her audacious follow-up to the Oscar-nominated ‘The Lost Daughter’, the actress, 48, enlisted Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale for a reimagining of ‘The Bride of Frankenstein’, with Buckley as the titular bride and Bale as her monstrous suitor, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The movie also reunites her with her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, who starred in her directorial debut.

As per ‘People’, in a smaller role as a 1930s matinee idol named Ronnie Reed, Jake Gyllenhaal, 45, is directed by his sister Maggie for the very first time.

When asked about working with her brother, whom she last collaborated with on 2001's Donnie Darko, Maggie told ‘People’, "Honestly, I wish I could give you some more drama, but it was just such a pleasure”.

She further mentioned, "I mean, you see in the movie, he's kind of more of a cameo. So when he would come to set dressed in his tuxedo, so funny. I mean, there's some Ronnie Reid humor, but just on set, just being with him, he would make me laugh so hard. But watching him on screen too, watching him on the monitors, I would sometimes be laughing so hard I would be crying. It was just such a pleasure working with him”.

Acknowledging that writing and directing the big-budgeted ‘The Bride!’ was a massive "challenge" to undertake, one that brought her "terror as well as massive excitement, pretty much every day", Maggie said it felt "amazing" to have her husband and her brother on set.

"I think the movie is a celebration of the parts of all of ourselves that don't fit in the box, no matter what you look like, no matter what you dress like, no matter what music you listen to. I think all of us have these parts of ourselves that we might call them monstrous, we might call them punk, we might call them all sorts of things, but that's the part that's being celebrated. That's the part that's being welcomed, even if it's terrifying. And that was because that's what we were making the movie about. That was also the vibe on set”, she added.

