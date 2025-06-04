Madras Matinee is a simple, realistic and artistically crafted film that truly touches the heart: Vasantabalan

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) One of Tamil cinema's highly rated directors Vasantabalan has now praised debut director Karthikeyan Mani's upcoming family drama 'Madras Matinee', saying the film was a simple, realistic, and artistically crafted film taht truly touched one's heart.

Taking to his X timeline on Wednesday, Vasantabalan wrote, "Yesterday, I watched 'Madras Matinee'. It’s a simple, realistic, and artistically crafted film that truly touches the heart. The powerful storyline reminds us that every life is beautiful in its own way. The script beautifully blends modern storytelling with middle-class emotions, humour, and sharp, sarcastic dialogues. #kalivenkat absolutely steals the show with his performance. Heartfelt congratulations to the entire team @prabhu_sr @DreamWarriorpic. "

The film, which features actors Kaali Venkat and Roshni Haripriyan in the lead, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on June 6 this year.

The film has come in for much praise even before its release as celebrities who have watched it seem to have been well and truly impressed by it. It may be recalled that the film's makers had released a video clip titled Madras Matinee Title Story earlier this year.

The YouTube video clip opened with actor Sathyaraj saying one could even write about science fiction but not about the middle class. Trying to put across the point that middle class family life was boring, he ended his speech asking a question, "Where is the joy and adventure in a middle-class family's life?"

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the film will go on to make the point that a middle class family life is also exciting, adventurous and full of love.

In the film, Sathyaraj plays a sci-fi writer called Jyoti Ramaya. Kaali Venkat plays a character called Kannan in the film. He plays an auto driver, who is also the head of a middle-class family. Actress Roshini plays Kaali Venkat's daughter in the film. She plays an IT professional called Deepika. Actor Viswa plays Kaali Venkat's son -- a character called Dinesh and his dog Brownie is played by a dog named Bigil.

The film, which has been produced by Madras Motion Pictures, will apart from Kaali Venkat and Roshni Haripriyan, feature a big list of actors including Shelly, George Maryan, Archana Chandhoke, Sunil Sukhada, Madhumitha, Chaams, Geetha Kailasam, and Bhanupriya among others.

Cinematography for the film is by Anand G K and its music has been composed by K C Balasarangan. Satheesh Kumar Samuski is handling the editing work of the film which has art direction by Jacki.

--IANS

mkr/