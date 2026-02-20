Madhuri Dixit spends fun time with her fur babies, Dr Nene shares cute video

Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit was seen spending some quality time with her further babies, where she was seen showering then with love and warmth.

Read More

In a video montage shared by her husband Dr Shriram Nene, captured many unseen fun moments of them with their pets.

Taking to his social media account, Dr Nene posted a heartwarming compilation and captioned it as, “Life is just better with these two by our side. Happy Love Your Pet Day!”

The video montage opens with Madhuri seated on the floor as one of their pet dogs gently places its paw in her hand, offering a cute handshake. In another clip, she is seen feeding treats to their pets while sitting on a wooden floor, and making them learn discipline and basic gestures. Another candid moment shows Dr Nene holding their fluffy brown pet close to the camera and in another clip, the family can be standing together as their dogs excitedly wag their tails around and jump on them. The montage also features Dr Nene strumming a guitar while one of the pets curiously stands up against him, wondering out of curiosity.

Madhuri has often expressed her love for animals and is known to dote on her pets. She is frequent with sharing glimpses of them on her social media.

Talking about Madhuri and Shriram’s love story, the two first through her brother in the late 1990s.

For the uninitiated, Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon who based in the United States. The two tied the knot in 1999, following which Madhuri moved to the U.S. at the peak of her Bollywood career. She lived there for over a decade before returning to India and resume work in Bollywood. The couple has two sons, Arin and Ryan.

A few years ago, both Madhuri and Dr Nene ventured into the digital space with their joint YouTube, where they share insights into their daily lives, health tips, dance, and family moments.

–IANS

rd/