Madhuri Dixit shares a cute video of her playtime with her tiny pup, calls it a ‘gem in her archives’

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene, on Tuesday, treated their fans to an adorable throwback video montage, capturing their playful moments with their pet dog Coco, on account of National Puppy Day.

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The heartwarming video, which appears to be a compilation of old clips, shows both Madhuri and Ram enjoying candid, fun-filled moments with their tiny puppy.

From Dr Nene lounging inside Coco’s puppy den to Madhuri sitting on the floor, playing with the fluffy companion, the video reflects the couple’s love for their pet.

Sharing the video on social media, the caption read, “Found this gem in the archives! Throwing it back to when Coco was just a tiny fluff ball… and when I could still fit inside her puppy pen! Happy National Puppy Day to all the dog lovers out there. #Throwback #NationalPuppyDay.”

The visuals also include an adorable picture of Coco lying on a couch, enjoying belly rubs.

Madhuri and Ram who ars known to be an avid pet lovers, often shares glimpses of their lives with their pets. The couple is also proud pet parents of an indie fur baby as well.

Talking about Madhuri and Shriram’s love story, the two first through her brother in the late 1990s.

For the uninitiated, Dr Shriram Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon who was based in the United States. The two tied the knot in 1999, following which Madhuri moved to the U.S. at the peak of her Bollywood career.

She lived there for over a decade before returning to India and resume work in Bollywood. The couple has two sons, Arin and Ryan.

A few years ago, both Madhuri and Dr Nene ventured into the digital space with their YouTube channel, where they share insights into their daily lives, health tips, dance, and family moments.

–IANS

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