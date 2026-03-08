Madhuri Dixit says, 'the best is yet to come' as her son Ryan turns 21

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Bollywood beauty Madhuri Dixit's younger son Ryan turned 21 years old on Sunday. Celebrating his special day, the 'Dhak Dhak' girl dropped a joint post with husband Dr. Shriram Nene, in which they dropped a video compilation of all the precious moments with their son over the years.

In another clip, they showcased the various aspects of their son's personality, such as car racing, weight lifting, and playing the piano, along with several other such fun things.

Expressing their pride in the wonderful young man their son has turned out to be, they claimed that the best is yet to come.

Excited about what all life has to offer their boy, Madhuri penned the caption, "Happy 21st birthday, Ryan! Watching you grow into the wonderful young man you are today has been one of life’s greatest blessings. We are incredibly proud of you and so excited for everything that lies ahead. The best is yet to come! (sic)."

For the unaware, Madhuri and Shriram tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on October 17, 1999, in Southern California.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, a son, Arin, in 2003. Two years later in 2005, they once again embraced parenthood with the arrival of their second son, Ryan.

Following her marriage to Dr. Nene, Madhuri shifted to the U.S and lived for many years as a homemaker before she finally decided to return to Mumbai to make her comeback as an actor.

Work-wise, Madhuri will next be seen in Netflix's forthcoming laughter ride "Maa Behen", which will also star Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, Dharnaa Durga, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Arunoday Singh, in key roles, along with others.

The project shares the tale of Rekha (Played by Madhuri), a spirited and at times irritated mother who is trying her best to keep her household together, and her two daughters — the mature Jaya (Played by Triptii Dimri) and the young rowdy Sushma (Played by Dharna Durga).

