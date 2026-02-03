Madhuri Dixit recreates iconic ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ dance step

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit recreated the dance step of her iconic song ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ at a special event in the city on Tuesday.

The actress attended the announcement for her upcoming streaming title ‘Maa Behen’. In the film, she essays the role of Triptii Dimri’s mother.

The team of Maa Behen shared, “This is a film that lives in a genre of its own, familiar yet completely unpredictable. A big part of the fun was discovering its tone during the shoot and trusting the incredible performances of Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, Ravi Kishan, and Dharna Durga to lead the way”.

“Netflix has been the perfect partner in embracing this bold, genre-bending vision and giving us the freedom to tell a story that’s unapologetically irreverent and designed to surprise audiences at every turn, and we’re genuinely excited for audiences globally to experience it”, they added.

A few days ago, Madhuri Dixit had taken to her social media account to remind her fans about pausing and embracing life’s quieter moments.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a set of photographs of herself from a classy photoshoot, and penned a simple caption that read, “Some days call for slowing down and settling into the moment”.

In the pictures, Madhuri Dixit is seen posing against a soft blue backdrop, and dressed in a stylish denim ensemble, the Hum Aapke Hain Kaun actress looks graceful. Accessorising with gold hoop earrings, bangles and rings, and makeup kept minimal, Madhuri looks stunning. One picture shows her standing with folded arms, exuding poise, while another captures her walking forward flaunting her million dollar smile, and hands in her pockets.

The actress who has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost 4 decades, has delivered umpteen number of superhits. The actress has been a part of the industry from the days when vanity vans and luxury on sets did not exist. The actress had recently opened up about her early days in the film industry.

