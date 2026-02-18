Madhuri Dixit recalls her first memory of Jackie Shroff & Anil Kapoor on the set of 'Karma'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Bringing in the 90s sparkle, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff graced the latest episode of the Netflix show "The Great Indian Kapil Show S4".

Turning the couch into a time machine, Madhuri recalled her very first memory of seeing Jaggu Dada on the sets of the 1986 drama "Karma". She shared that they were shooting a song at the time, with Anil Kapoor also around.

Madhuri couldn't help but laugh as she remembered how both Jackie and Anil were glancing her way in the middle of the shoot, making the moment impossible for her to forget.

Jumping on the opportunity to take a dig at the 'Hero' actor, host Kapil Sharma asked him, “Dada aap apni Rehearsal chhod ke inka dance kyu dekhte the? (Dada, why would you watch her dance in the middle of your ownrehearsall?)”

Jaggu Dada, with his peak bhidu swag, dropped the mic line “Kabhi kabhi bhidu, apne aap ko bhulna padta hai."

Adding a message, along with the masti, Jaggu Dada stressed the importance of planting trees, saying that trees almost speak to us.

“Bhai, mereko sambhal toh main tereko sambhalu bhai.” And when the audience burst into applause, he added with a grin, “Taali mat maar… jaake ek khud laga!”.

Madhuri further joked that after doing so many romantic films, she is now capable of romancing "even a pathar", proving she’s forever Bollywood’s romance queen.

Sunil Grover as Diamond Raja also hinted at his next big musical dhamaka, teasing what looks like his upcoming hit in the making.

Additionally, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda as the exaggerated versions of Jaggu Dada and “Madhuri Fixit,” effectively turned the iconic 90s romance into full parody madness.

Providing a glimpse of the fun-filled episode of "The Great Indian Kapil Show S4", the makers wrote on social media, "Arey bhidu log sambhal ke, ye episode full dhak-dhak mode pe hai...Watch Madhuri Dixit & Jackie Shroff bring nostalgia on The Great Indian Kapil Show on 21st February, at 8 PM, only on Netflix. (sic)".

