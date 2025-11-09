Madhuri Dixit enjoys 'silence & a moment just to be' during her latest vacay amidst nature

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Madhuri Dixit is presently making the most of her time amidst nature.

Treating the netizens with a glimpse of her time out, Madhuri was seen taking a stroll in the middle of lush green streets with a beautiful lake in the middle.

The 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' actress was seen wearing a leather jacket with a matching skirt, a complementary scarf, and a woolen cap, indicating she is on a vacation at a place where the temperatures are low.

Uploading the clip on her official Instagram handle, Madhuri penned the caption, "Ye waadiyan, this silence, and a moment just to be (Dizzy and white heart emojis) (sic)."

While Madhuri did not disclose the location of her latest holiday, it seems to be aesthetically pleasing.

Madhuri loves to share glimpses from her life with her InstaFam, and her admirers love her for it.

Recently, Madhuri and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, were seen relishing a ‘divine’ meal at celebrity chef Vikas Khanna’s Manhattan restaurant.

Dr Nene took to his official instagram handle, and posted video of him, Madhuri, and their kids enjoying a variety of cuisines.

Expressing his admiration for Vikas Khanna and his restaurant, he penned, "It was our pleasure to visit with @vikaskhannagroup Bungalow in Manhattan. It has grown so much since we visited with a Michelin star and NYTimes 3 star rating. Grateful to get a table as the waitlist is 4-8 mos. The food was divine. And chef takes such pains to insure every guest is well served personally. Vikas is more than a friend and as a family member and brother, we have shared many meals together. But what resonates is the love he pours into his creations and his humility with which he delivers it. Bravo chef and thank you for a delightful evening. (sic)."

--IANS

pm/