Madhur Bhandarkar wraps up the shoot of 'The Wives’

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) National Award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who is known for ‘Chandni Bar’, ‘Page 3’, ‘Fashion’, and ‘Babli Bouncer’, has wrapped up the filming of his upcoming film 'The Wives'. With 'The Wives', he once again turns his lens towards the underbelly of Bollywood, exploring the unseen emotional worlds that exist behind glamour, power and public perception.

The film stars Sonali Kulkarni, Mouni Roy, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa and Freddy Daruvala.

Talking about the film, Madhur Bhandarkar shared, “'The Wives' is a story that looks beyond the spotlight and into the personal lives that are often overshadowed by fame. It explores relationships, ambition, insecurity and emotional survival in a world driven by image and success. I wanted to tell this story with honesty and sensitivity, and I’m grateful to my cast and crew for bringing so much authenticity to the screen”.

Producer Pranav Jain of P J Motion Pictures said, “Collaborating with Madhur sir is always a creatively fulfilling experience. He has a rare ability to tell complex, human stories in a very relatable way. 'The Wives' is bold, thought-provoking and emotionally driven, and I believe it will strike a chord with audiences who enjoy meaningful cinema”.

Produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment, ‘The Wives’ marks Madhur Bhandarkar’s second collaboration with Pranav Jain after ‘India Lockdown’, a film widely appreciated for its timely narrative and realistic storytelling. With this project, the duo once again comes together to champion content-driven cinema rooted in contemporary realities.

The film is produced by Bhandarkar Entertainment and PJ Motion Pictures.

Madhur Bhandarkar’s filmography often examines institutions and power structures. ‘Fashion’ earned him the National Film Award for Best Direction in 2009. He is recognized for blending realism with commercial storytelling, frequently using ensemble casts and research-driven narratives.

