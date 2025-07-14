Madhoo says ‘stress management equals time management’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Madhoo Shah is dropping some Monday motivation. The actress feels that if one manages time correctly, they can keep stress at the bay.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a video of herself talking to the camera, as she said how time management is directly wired to stress management. In the video, the actress can be sitting inside an airport waiting for her flight.

She said that she likes to keep a considerable time margin whenever she steps out of her house. She said sometimes her family members get annoyed at her habit of leaving well ahead of time. The actress said that though they might feel that she is paranoid about the time but, she has been proven right time and again.

The actress said that leaving early for a destination ensures you deal better with surprises or traffic that your journey to the destination throws at you.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she explained the reason behind her thought-process.

She wrote, “Stress management equals time management, plan your time correctly and you will never run out of time or time you will never be chasing after time and that way you will relax and if you’re relaxed your nervous system feels relaxed and in that state of mind you can achieve a lot more under duress under pressure under stress. You actually under perform so if you’re calm, if you're relaxed, you will always be happy (sic)”.

She further mentioned, “In fact, one of the definitions for happiness is calm and you can be calm when you’re not stressed out and if you manage your time well you won’t be stressed out so think about it. It’s #MondayMotivation”.

