Madhavan meets Ajith at Dubai Autodrome; pics go viral

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Well known actor Madhavan on Thursday met actor Ajith at the Dubai Autodrome, where the latter's racing team will be seen in action later this week.

Pictures that showed Madhavan interacting with Ajith at the Dubai Autodrome have now gone viral on social media platforms.

Madhavan is the latest in a list of stars to have called on Ajith on the race tracks in Dubai.

It may be recalled that earlier this month, actress Nayanthara and her director husband, Vignesh Shivan, had arrived at the Dubai Autodrome to cheer for actor Ajith, who took part in the popular Dubai 24H Series event.

A video clip that showed the actress and her husband being greeted by Ajith Kumar at the Dubai Autodrome had then gone viral on the Internet. Prior to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, actor Sibi Sathyaraj had taken to his X timeline to share a video clip that showed Ajith warmly receiving him and his family members at the circuit.

Sharing the video clip, Sibi Sathyaraj had said, "It was a real pleasure to meet #Ajithkumar sir at the #24HDubai racing event today. Was truly impressed by all the effort and hard work he has put into pursuing his passion. As always it was wonderful conversing and spending quality time with you dear sir.Thanks for the opportunity!"

Before Sibi, one of India's top music directors Anirudh had called on actor Ajith Kumar on the Marina Race Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, actor Ajith Kumar's efforts on the race track are to be made into a docu-film, which sources say will be released in theatres on May 1 this year on the occasion of his birthday.

Sources close to the actor had confirmed to IANS that ace Tamil film director A L Vijay is directing this docu-film, which will be around 90 minutes long and will seek to inspire scores of youngsters to pursue their dreams.

"Scores of youngsters have dreams that remain unfulfilled. Life makes their dreams drift away from them.This will be an attempt to inspire them to pursue their dreams," a source close to the star had said.

The move, sources say, will also be an attempt to popularise motorsport, which many still consider a rich man's sport in the country.

The source also disclosed that director Vijay had filmed not just the gripping races in Malaysia but had also captured crucial and engaging moments including strategy meetings, discussions with teams, practise sessions and Ajith's preparation on the whole. The source had also informed that director Vijay would also be filming the races in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to be included in the docu-film.

