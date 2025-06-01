‘Mad scientist’ Oscar Isaac turns Jacob Elordi into a ‘monster’ in ‘Frankenstein’ teaser

Los Angeles, June 1 (IANS) The makers of ‘Frankenstein’ starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi unveiled the first trailer of the upcoming film “Frankenstein” at streaming giant Netflix's Tudum event.

Going by the over-two-minutes long trailer, Oscar Isaac stars as Dr. Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature played by Jacob Elordi, to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation.

The upcoming film Guillermo del Toro‘s long-in-the-works adaptation of the 1818 literary classic from Mary Shelley, which is slated for release this November on Netflix. Known for his imaginative creature features, Del Toro has been working on his Frankenstein passion project for over a decade.

At Tudum, Del Toro called it “the culmination of a journey that has occupied most of my life,” adding, “Monsters have become my personal belief system. There are strands of Frankenstein through my films.”

Del Toro also touched on the importance of Shelley’s work to his career in 2018, while accepting the BAFTA Award for Best Director for The Shape of Water, starring Sally Hawkins, reports deadline.com.

“The most important figure from English legacy is, incredibly, for me, a teenager by the name of Mary Shelley, and she has remained a figure as important in my life as if she were family,” he said. “And so many times when I want to give up, when I think about giving up, when people tell me that dreaming of the movies and the stories I dream are impossible, I think of her.”

Coming off his third Oscar win for Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, another literary adaptation for Netflix, Del Toro’s Frankenstein also stars Mia Goth, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley, Christian Convery, Charles Dance and Christoph Waltz.

Del Toro directed from his own script and produced alongside longtime collaborator J. Miles Dale and Scott Stuber.

Netflix debuted the teaser for Frankenstein during Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, a preview of its upcoming slate streamed live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Other films teased today included Happy Gilmore 2, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, and The RIP.

