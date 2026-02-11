Maanayata Dutt celebrates 18 years with Sanjay Dutt: Wouldn’t trade for anything ever

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Marking 18 years of togetherness, Maanayata Dutt penned a heartfelt note for husband and actor Sanjay Dutt, saying their journey is one she “wouldn’t trade for anything ever.”

Maanayata took to Instagram, where she shared a reel featuring several pictures of her and Sanjay from the precious moments they have spent together. She also used the track “Come Check This” by Fetish as the background score. She went on to reflect on the countless memories they have built over the years.

Expressing her love, she wrote, “18 years!!!! Recapping the Countless moments, endless love, and a journey I wouldn’t trade for anything ever!!”

“From then to now, it’s just…and…still you… happy anniversary my bestest half love you always & forever!! @duttsanjay #love #grace #positivity #dutts #thankyougod one of my fav moment is, the two of us on the scooter in Budapest and also with @duttiqra on karwachauth.”

Sanjay and Maanayata married first in Goa through a registry in 2008 and then, in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai, after two years of dating. In October 2010, he became a father to twins, a boy and a girl.

The actor was previously married to actress Richa Sharma in 1987. She died of a brain tumour in 1996. His second marriage was to an air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai in February 1998. The divorce finalised in 2008.

Sanjay’s latest release is Dhurandhar, an action spy action thriller film written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun.

Set against the backdrop of a high-stakes intelligence operation, the narrative follows a covert agent navigating complex political conspiracies, national security threats, and personal dilemmas, blending action with themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and deception.

He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

