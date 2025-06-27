Maahi talks about how he deals with comparisons with father Shaan

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) The son of acclaimed singer Shaan has come up with his single, "Jaan Se Zyada". Released on Friday, he is accompanied by Aadhya Anand in the music video.

Being the son of such a celebrated singer means carrying the burden of a massive legacy. During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Maahi talked about how he deals with comparison with his father.

When asked "If it was a conscious decision to make this song different from Shaan sir's songs", Maahi told IANS, "I think it was not a conscious decision. I believe there is still that identity of - Shaan sir's son. Obviously, I would want to be able to get out of it, I want to be able to make my own name in the industry. Naturally, because of this people tend to draw similarities. But it was never like - I will do this song because I want to get out of this shadow."

"The song is very nice and naturally I ended up adding my own style to it, because of which it felt a little different. But I am sure if dad would have sung it, it would have sounded incredibly gorgeous and in the signature Shaan style that we are used to," he went on to add.

Revealing if he ever felt the pressure, Maahi shared, "Dad does not put a lot of pressure on me himself. But there is an element of carrying forward the legacy, and I think there is a little pressure because of it. However, I feel a little pressure is important as it helps you work a little harder."

Sharing the track with the netizens, Maahi penned on social media, "The wait’s finally over and this one’s Jaan Se Zyada beautiful!"

The tune for "Jaan Se Zyada" has been scored by the composer duo Zain-Sam with lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag.

--IANS

pm/