Lyrical video of 'God Mode' from Suriya's 'Karuppu' released

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) The makers of director RJ Balaji's eagerly awaited action thriller, 'Karuppu', featuring actor Suriya in the lead, on Monday released the lyrical video of the peppy folk number 'God Mode' on the festive occasion of Deepavali, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Dream Warrior Pictures, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share the link to the lyrical video of the song.

It wrote," The first roar of #Karuppu has arrived! Experience the power-packed #GodMode, a fiery blend of sound, spirit, and style. Song out now! A @SaiAbhyankkar musical. Lyrics by @VishnuEdavan1"

The fast-paced foot tapping folk number has been set to tune by Sai Abhyankkar and has lyrics by Vishnu Edavan. It has been sung by Sai Abhyankkar‬ and Gana Muthu.

The film has triggered huge excitement ever since the makers released a teaser of the film. The teaser was released on the occasion of Suriya's birthday, earlier this year.

The teaser begins with the deity of Karuppu being worshipped with chilli powder even as a voice says, "It's not a calm deity that you worship with grace. If you pray with sincerity and offer chillies, it's a fierce deity that will deliver instant justice."

We then get introduced to Suriya's character in the film. We get to know he plays a lawyer called Saravanan and that he has another name -- Karuppu as well.

The rest of the teaser shows that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer with a lot of action sequences in it. Suriya is also seen delivering several punch lines in the film. For instance, Suriya says, " Blast! My brother, this is our time, I'm gonna give you all a whacking."

Actress Trisha plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature Malayalam actors Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika and Tamil actors Yogi Babu and cinematographer and actor Natty in pivotal roles.

The film has music by young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar, and cinematography by GK Vishnu, the very same cinematographer who impressed with his work in films like Vijay's 'Bigil', 'Jawan' and 'Mersal'.

R Kalaivanan will be the editor of this film, which will have Vikram Mor choreographing stunts for the film and Arun Venjaramoodu as art director.

