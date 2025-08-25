Lydian Nadhaswaram expresses gratitude to over a 1000 singers who have sung in his 'The Thirukkural 1330 - Musical Ethos'

Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) Musical prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram, who is now ready to present his masterpiece 'The Thirukkural 1330 - Musical Ethos' to the world, has expressed his deepest gratitude to the over 1000 singers who have sung in the project and at the same time expressed his sincere apologies to several other singers who could not be included in the project.

Taking to his social media pages to invite the public to the grand launch of the album on September 6 at the Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, the young prodigy, who is best known for having won The World's Best title on CBS in the year 2019, wrote, " You are all invited on September 6th, 6 PM at Valluvar Kottam, Chennai. Grand Launch of The Thirukkural 1330 – குறளிசைக்காவியம் (Kuralisaikaaviyam) | VOL. 1 – INDIA."

He went on to say, "We’ve poured our hearts into this project for the past two years, and it means the world to finally share it with you all. Our deepest gratitude to the 1000+ singers who became a part of this divine project. At the same time, our heartfelt apologies to many singers who could not be included.

"Out of more than 150,000+ voice samples we received, we were able to feature only about 1000+ voices. We truly value every single effort and promise that we will join hands and collaborate in future projects. Thank you all for your love, support and understanding. Stay tuned for updates on the upcoming launches and their locations!"

For the unaware, the Thirukkural 1330: Musical Ethos is a musical creation that reimagines all 1,330 Thirukkurals through original music, retelling their timeless wisdom alongside their Porul (meanings). All the 1,330 melodies have been composed by Amirthavarshini and brought to life by Lydian Nadhaswaram, who arranged, programmed, recorded, performed, mixed, and mastered the entire body of work.

With over 1,000 voices, 22 hours of music, and over 200 musical styles, every Kural and Porul, the young musician claimed, had been "responsibly composed, sung, and presented to listen, learn, understand, and live by."

--IANS

mkr/