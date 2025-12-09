Luv Sinha honors his father Shatrughan Sinha’s journey of hard work and determination on his birthday

Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Luv Sinha took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to his father, Shatrughan Sinha, celebrating the man who has been his biggest inspiration.

In an emotional post, he expressed gratitude for his father’s guidance, hard work, and unwavering support, calling every moment spent with him “special.” The proud son also highlighted the lifelong lessons he continues to cherish. Taking to his Instagram handle, Luv posted an image showing him posing with his parents—father Shatrughan Sinha and mother Poonam Sinha. For the caption, he wrote, “My entire world. Everything I do is for my parents, and every day that I have with them is special. A life time of memories and beautiful experiences that I can never forget.”

“My father’s journey is a testament to the power of hard work and determination. There will never be anyone who inspires me or motivates me more than my father. I will never stop learning from you, and will always want you there to guide me. Happy Birthday Papa. #happybirthday #family.”

Shatrughan Sinha, famously known as ‘Shotgun,’ turned a year older on December 9. From hits like “Khudgarz,” “Yaaraon Ka Yaar,” and “Vishwanath” to “Jaani Dushman,” “Zamaana Deewana,” and “Dostana,” Shatrughan Sinha delivered performances that left a lasting mark on Bollywood.

The veteran actor also made a significant impact in politics.

Speaking of Luv Sinha, he made his directorial debut with the film “Nikita Roy,” which starred his sister Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. The film also featured Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. Starring Sonakshi in the titular role, the story revolved around Nikita Roy, an author known for exposing fraudulent spiritual practices. She set out to uncover the truth behind her brother's mysterious death, which led her to a cult leader with sinister intentions.

“Nikita Roy” was released in the theatres on July 18, 2025.

--IANS

ps/