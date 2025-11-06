Lucky Mehta expresses delight on ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ completing 100 episodes

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actress Lucky Mehta, who essays the role of Suchitra in the 2nd season of the cult television show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, is celebrating the 100 episode mark of the show.

Her portrayal has stood out in the show’s new-generation storyline. The actress feels incredible to see how far the show has come. For her, being part of a cult show with such an iconic legacy and working alongside legendary actors is truly special.

Talking about the same, she told IANS, “What excites me most is that the audience has connected with my character in a way that feels very personal. Suchitra has so many shades—protective, emotional, strong, and exploring those layers as an actor has been deeply fulfilling. I’ve done shows before, but this one feels different because it carries both nostalgia and freshness, blending two generations beautifully”.

She further mentioned, “I’m thankful to Ekta ma’am and Balaji Telefilms for shaping Suchitra with such depth and relevance. Every time someone calls me ‘Suchu’ off-screen or talks about her scenes, it feels rewarding to know the effort is resonating. At the end of the day, that connection with the audience is what keeps me inspired to push harder and bring something new with each episode”.

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ follows-up the iconic show which premiered in 2000. Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, the show ran for nearly eight years, and became a cultural phenomenon, shaping the daily routines of millions of viewers.

The show centers on the powerful Virani family, highlighting the trials and tribulations of Tulsi Virani, played by Smriti Irani, as she navigates family politics, loyalty, and love. Its storytelling blends traditional Indian values with dramatic twists, capturing audiences with its high-intensity drama. Beyond entertainment, the series has influenced Indian pop culture, sparking discussions on family dynamics, women’s roles, and moral dilemmas in society.

