Lucky Ali calls Javed Akhtar 'ugly' after his clip asking Hindus to not be like Muslims goes viral

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Veteran artistes Javed Akhtar and Lucky Ali have come at loggerheads. Lucky Ali took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a post recently taking a dig at the legendary screenwriter.

The issue arose after a recently resurfaced clip of Javed Akhtar shows him asking the Hindu community of the country to not be hardliners like the Muslim community. Javed is known to be a non-believer, and constantly calls out the traditional practises, irrespective of faith, which harm the society. He bats for critical thinking, and adopting practices that make society better, and progressive. However, his recent remarks seem to have irked people from both the sections of the society.

In the recently resurfaced clip, Javed can be heard saying, "In ‘Sholay’, there was a scene where Dharmendra hides behind Shiv ji's murti and speaks, and Hema Malini (thinks) Shiv ji is talking to her. Is it possible to have a scene like that today? No, I will not write a scene (like this today). Were there no Hindus in 1975 (when Sholay released)? Were there no dharmic people? There were. As a matter of fact, I'm on record, I'm not saying it right here. Raju Hirani and I were in Pune in front of a big audience and I said 'Don't become like Muslims. Make them like yourself. You are becoming like Muslims'. It's a tragedy”.

The legitimacy of the clip, and the event could not be immediately ascertained but, Lucky Ali responded to Javed Akhtar’s quote from the clip where the latter asked Hindus to not become like the Muslims.

Responding to the same, the singer wrote, “Don’t become like javed akhtar, never original and ugly as f***”.

However, Javed is not new to such harsh criticism and rebuttals, as he often comes in the radar of the conservations sections across the sections of society, and occasionally filmmakers like Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

--IANS

aa/