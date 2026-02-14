Lokesh Kanakaraj plays Devadas in debut film 'DC'

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) The makers of director Arun Matheswaran's upcoming film 'DC', featuring ace director Lokesh Kanakaraj as the hero, on Saturday released a special promo for the film on the occasion of Valentine's Day in which they disclosed that Lokesh Kanakaraj plays a character called Devadas, while Wamiqa Gabbi plays a character called Chandra and actress Sanjana A K plays a character called Parvathi in the film.

As reported by IANS earlier, actress Wamiqa Gabbi plays the female lead in the film, which will mark the acting debut of Lokesh Kanakaraj.

On Saturday, Sun Pictures, which is producing the film, took to its social media timelines to share a promo. It wrote,"Love hits harder this Valentine’s Day! Team #DC wishes you all a Happy Valentine’s Day!"

The video released was on similar lines to the title teaser of the film, which the makers released last year. The promo appears to lend credibility to rumours that this film will be a gangster drama.

It starts off with Parvathi approaching a mike to but is unable to speak or sing. We then see Chandra putting on make up in what appears to be a house of ill repute. There are scenes that show Devadas and Parvathi having a conversation and Devadas consoling Chandra. The promo also has some grim visuals Devadas is seen slitting the throat of an injured man and severing the head of another. The video ends with Devadas and Chandra getting away in a car.

The film, which is being produced by Sun Pictures, has triggered huge interest as it will mark director Lokesh Kanakaraj's debut as an actor. It is slated to hit screens this year. The film has dialogues by Arun Matheswaran and Franklin Jacob with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan.

Music for the film is by Anirudh and cinematography is by Mukesh G. Editing for the film is by G K Prasanna and art direction by Kannan S.

It may be recalled that sources had told IANS that work on the film was progressing at a brisk pace and the entire film was likely to be ready now.

For the unaware, Lokesh Kanakaraj had undergone martial arts training for this film. Lokesh underwent martial arts training in Thailand for this film soon after he directed Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Coolie', which hit screens worldwide on August 14 last year.

