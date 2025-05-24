Lizzo channels Beyonce as she enjoys her blonde era

Los Angeles, May 24 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Lizzo has shared as to what served as the inspiration behind her blonde hair transformation.

The Grammy-winning artiste took to her Instagram recently, and shared a series of images and videos of her icy blonde hue, a major change from her usual darker locks, reports ‘People’ magazine.

One of the photos in Lizzo’s carousel post was an April 6 screenshot of Beyonce rocking her icy platinum blonde Cowboy Carter hair.

As per ‘People’, the picture of the ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ singer hailed from a promotional Instagram post from her respective hair care brand. Lizzo has credited Beyonce as an inspiration for her singing career and recently revealed that she was touched when the superstar name dropped her in the 2022 track, ‘Break My Soul’.

“I thought somebody was messing with me”, the singer recalled. “And then, I was like, ‘OK, it’s in a song, maybe it’s quick’. And then when I found out what it actually was, it was her paying homage to all of the women who inspire her, that really moved me", she said on the May 15 episode of ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Andy Cohen.

“I’m very, very honored to this day. I love her very, very much. And, yeah, I’m still gooped and gagged”, she added.

The ‘Truth Hurts’ most recently showed off the hair change while performing on stage with SZA at the first Los Angeles concert of SZA's Grand National Tour, which also features Kendrick Lamar, on May 22.

For the event, the pop star wore a chocolate brown lace bodysuit that allowed the bold hair color to pop against her clothes and the stage lights.Following the show, Lizzo, 37, posted the new series of images of her in the brown outfit and gave her fans a closer look at her new hair.

--IANS

aa/