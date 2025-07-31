Lively number 'Please Please Ma’am' from Nara Rohith’s 'Sundarakanda' released

Hyderabad, July 31 (IANS) The makers of director Venkatesh Nimmalapudi's upcoming romantic drama, 'Sundarakanda', featuring actor Nara Rohith in the lead, on Thursday released the lively track 'Please Please Ma'am' from the film.

The song, 'Please Please Ma’am', is a lively and upbeat track that blends contemporary rhythms with a distinct Indian flavour, making it appealing to a wide audience.

Penned by Sri Harsha Emani, the lyrics are light-hearted and perfectly match the song’s playful tone. In the video, the protagonist and his friends are seen trying to win over Sri Devi, the girl he is in love with.

The vocals by Arjun Chandy, Deepak Blue, Aravind Srinivas, Saisharan, Reshma Shyam, Haripriya, and Lavita Lobo are energetic and well-executed, enhancing the song’s vibrant mood.

Choreography by Viswa Raghu is clean and expressive. Nara Rohith and Sridevi Vijay Kumar share a charming on-screen chemistry, delivering their parts with a delightful sense of fun and banter. Please Please Ma’am is a fresh and fun addition to the film’s soundtrack.

Sundarakanda, which is Nara Rohith's 20th film, is being produced by Santhosh Chinnapolla, Gowtham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankalli under the banner of Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP).

The film's teaser, which was released a few days ago, gave audiences a peek into Rohith’s character -- a middle-aged bachelor navigating life with wit and charm. With its light-hearted tone and slice-of-life moments, sources say Sundarakanda will provide a refreshing experience to audiences.

Sundarakanda will hit the theatres on August 27 on Ganesh Chaturthi. The movie will have a long weekend advantage, being a Wednesday release.

The release date poster shows Nara Rohith and his two love stories across different phases of life. It features Nara Rohith in contrasting timelines, one alongside Sridevi Vijaykumar, capturing the innocence of first love, and the other with Vriti Vaghani, hinting at a more mature, possibly second chance at romance.

Leon James has composed the music for this film, and the first single 'Bahusa Bahusa', crooned by Sid Sriram, had turned out to be a chartbuster. The movie has cinematography by Pradeep M Varma, while Rohan Chillale is the Editor and Rajesh Pentakota is the art director. Sundeep is the executive producer of the movie.

Apart from Nara Rohith, Vriti Vaghani and Sri Devi Vijay Kumar, the film will also feature actors Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Vasuki Anand, comedian Satya, Ajay, VTV Ganesh, Abhinav Gomatam, Viswant, Rupa Lakshmi, Sunaina and Raghu Babu.

Lyrics for the songs have been penned by Sri Harsha Emani while stunts in the film have been choreographed by Pruthvi Master. Dances have been choreographed by Vishwa Raghu.

--IANS

mkr/