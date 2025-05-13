Little Klin Kaara confuses dad Ram Charan’s statue at Madame Tussauds for the real Ram Charan

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Tollywood heartthrob Ram Charan was recently in London with his better half, Upasana Kamineni, their little bundle of joy Klin Kaara, father Chiranjeevi, and mother Surekha, where the 'RRR' actor's wax statue was unveiled at the prestigious Madame Tussauds.

In an adorable moment, Klin Kaara mistook the wax statue for her father. In the video, which is going viral, the little one was seen climbing the steps to the platform where the wax statue was placed on a sofa. As Ram Charan posed next to the statue for photos, the little one walked right past him, with all her attention on the statue. Although mom Upasana called out to her, she continued moving ahead before the "Acharya" actor gently stopped her.

The statue features Ram Charan with his beloved dog Rhyme.

Sharing the clip of Klin Kaara, along with other glimpses from their visit to Madame Tussauds, Upasana wrote on her Instagram, "Team Rhyme or Team Ram ??? And my Klin Kaara was Just tooo adorable...Priceless. Ps - Sometimes the wax version makes a better husband– just Listening & looking great in every pic!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented below the post, "The 4th pic," along with teary eyes and a red heart emoji.

Additionally, dropping images of him posing beside his statue, Ram Charan penned, "History made in wax! Madame Tussauds Singapore unveils their first dual celebrity-pet figure of Ram Charan and his beloved pet Rhyme! Styled in his iconic black velvet bandhgala from the 2023 Oscars, Ram Charan’s figure captures not just a global film icon, but also the deep bond he shares with Rhyme. Catch this one-of-a-kind dual figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore from 20 May 2025!"

Ram Charan and his family were in London for the special screening of SS Rajamouli's "RRR", featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR at the Royal Albert Hall.

--IANS

pm/