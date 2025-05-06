Lisa Ray shares her story of ‘chemo induced menopause’

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray, who was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009, has talked about how she went into premature chemotherapy induced menopause at age 37.

Lisa took to Instagram, where she shared a video collage of herself with “this is me in menopause” and “menopause does not have a face “ written on it.

In the caption she wrote about how menopause and disease induced menopause is treated with shame.

She wrote in the caption: “This is me in Menopause. Menopause does not have one face

This is my story of chemo induced menopause. I went into premature chemo induced menopause at 37 At that time it was the least of my worries.”

Lisa added: “I had a blood cancer called Multiple Myeloma to contend with. And the fact I went public also kept me busy at that time. But after recovering, I could focus on what being in Menopause suddenly at 37 would mean. And I had no one to talk to. So I’ve been navigating this unspoken terrain for years now.

“Both menopause and disease induced menopause have been treated with shame and silence for too long. Maybe thats why I am talking now at 53 and embracing the authenticity that comes at this age.”

Lisa made her acting debut in 1994 in the film Hanste Khelte. Through her acting career, she has showcased a penchant for issue-oriented portrayals, most notably in the 2005 Oscar-nominated Canadian film Water and the award-winning South African feature The World Unseen. She began writing The Yellow Diaries, a blog about her experiences of having cancer.

Lisa was last seen in the 2021 film “99 Songs” directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. It stars debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles, alongside Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray and Manisha Koirala among others in supporting roles. The film is a sensual story about the art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.

--IANS

dc/