Lisa Mishra on ‘Teri Hoon’: It’s an ode to love that is powerful, deep, everlasting

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Singer-actress Lisa Mishra, who was recently seen in the series “The Royals” starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, has come out with a new music single christened “Teri Hoon”, a love ballad to queer romance on Pride month.

Lisa Mishra on ‘Teri Hoon’: It’s an ode to the kind of love that is powerful, deep, everlasting

Sharing her excitement, Lisa said: “This song is very close to my heart. After spending the past few months in the world of The Royals—a show that allowed me to grow as an actor— it felt like the perfect time to return to music, which has always been my first love.

She added: “This track is an ode to the kind of love that is powerful, deep, and everlasting." She felt that audiences have long been missing a pure romantic ballad composed with real instruments and she hopes to bring back this nostalgic sound.

Her new single, which is co-composed and sung by Lisa herself and is set to release this week.

Lisa said: "Writing and composing this song allowed me to reconnect with the emotional roots of why I started making music in the first place. It’s deeply personal, and I’ve poured a lot of myself into it. I hope it resonates with lovers everywhere. I’m so excited to share this with the world soon.”

Teri Hoon is written from the perspective of one woman to another, with its evocative lyrics capturing the essence of what it is to love and be loved by a woman.

Lisa has previously delivered massive hits like Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding), Aa Mil with Zaeden, and Sajna Ve with Vishal Mishra, among many others.

Talking about “The Royals”, It also stars Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

The show revolves around the story of a financially struggling royal family in modern-day India whose fortunes take an unexpected turn when the heir teams up with a hospitality entrepreneur to revive their ancestral palace as a luxury resort.

--IANS

dc/