Lindsay Lohan says she 'safe' in Dubai

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan has informed that she and her family are "safe" in Dubai and she is "praying for peace".

This comes after the city was shaken by Iranian missile launches, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress, who lives in the United Arab Emirates resort with her husband Bader Shammas and their son Luai, took to her social media to assure her followers she is OK after US and Israeli strikes on Iran over the weekend led to retaliatory missile launches aimed at sites in the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the actress, 39, took to Instagram to write, "Praying for peace. Stay safe everyone. God bless us all”.

Air defence systems in the UAE intercepted missiles heading towards Dubai with explosions being heard across the city, while falling debris led to fires at two glitzy hotels, the Burj Al Arab and Fairmont The Palm - and the city's airport also sustained damage. Three people have been killed in the UAE and around a dozen have been injured, according to local authorities.

The news comes after the Mean Girls star recently opened up about her life in Dubai, telling Vogue Arabia, "Being in Dubai is very grounding. I get to just spend time with my family. The city gives me a sense of being with what’s most important”.

She previously admitted the city is the perfect place to raise her son, telling The Times newspaper, "Dubai is a safe place where we can just have a normal life, outside of what I call ‘the noise’. (It is) where my husband and I can see what is right for our child. It’s not about me anymore”.

The actress also insisted she lives "a very normal life" in Dubai.

