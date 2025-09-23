Lily James on ‘Swiped’: Feel a bit of a fake playing this creator of these apps

Los Angeles, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Lily James says she felt a "bit of a fake" starring in “Swiped” as she has never used a dating application.

The 36-year-old actress, who plays entrepreneur Whitney Wolfe Herd in the biopic, is quoted by the Sunday People newspaper as saying: "I feel guilty and a bit of a fake playing this creator of these apps, having never really done it."

To get an idea of what it is like being on a dating app, the actress used her friend's phone to "research" for the newly-released movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "But I did steal my friend's phone in preparation for this film, for research. A lot of actually doing this movie kind of speaks to people. One of the long-term producers on this film met their partner on Bumble, and it's pretty profound."

The actress, who dated former 42-year-old Doctor Who star Matt Smith from 2014 until 2019, said she has always preferred to meet people in person.

James added: "I am scared that we are losing this - a lost art of seeing someone in the bar and just catching their eye and going over. I hope that that doesn't disappear."

Talking about other projects, James stars in the reboot of Sylvester Stallone's 1993 action-thriller Cliffhanger as Naomi Cooper, after she replaced 79 year old Stallone.

She said of the upcoming film, which also stars Pierce Brosnan, 72, and is set to be released in 2026: "It is the most amazing film, and I guess Sylvester Stallone wasn't available, so they just thought ... Lily James."

The original Cliffhanger was directed by Renny Harlin, 66, and it follows Gabe Walker (Stallone) as a rescue mission embroils him in a botched air heist by a group of international criminals.

Pierce portrays mountaineer Ray Cooper, and James is his daughter Naomi, who has to “save her family” and “fight for survival in the Italian Dolomites".

The synopsis of the Cliffhanger reboot reads: “In this reboot of Cliffhanger, seasoned mountaineer Ray Cooper (Pierce Brosnan) and his daughter Sydney run a mountain chalet in the Dolomites.

