Lillete Dubey shares photos with Jayati Bhatia, Kirti Kulhari to celebrate 35-years of theatre

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Lillete Dubey marked the end of Primetime Theatre Company’s 35-year celebrations with a heartfelt note of gratitude.

Sharing glimpses from the wrap party, she thanked everyone who has been a part of the Primetime family over the years, saying their love and contribution made the journey truly special.

She took to Instagram, where she shared a string of videos and pictures along witn Kirti Kulhari, Jayati Bhatia, Kirti Kulhari, and Neena Kulkarni among many others.

She wrote: “And our 35 year festivities came to a close with a wrap party last night ..

And what a night it was…! Thank you all who have been a part of the Primetime family and made it what it is ! Love you all!”

Talking about Lillete, the 72-year-old actress’ latest release “Songs of Paradise” is directed by Danish Renzu. The lead role is played by Saba Azad, Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani. The film also stars Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Lalit Parimoo.

This story follows the journey of a Kashmiri woman who dreams of becoming a singer, inspired by Raj Begum's music. Raj Begum, known as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, was a Padma Shri awardee and a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The movie narrates the story of Kashmiri artists, their struggles, and their eventual success, despite the challenges. The plot is set in Kashmir and showcases the area's music, culture, and history.

Lillete is best known for her film performances Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Brother…Nikhil, Delhi in a Day, Bow Barracks Forever, 3 Days to Go, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Sonata.

On February 11, Lillete took a nostalgic trip down memory lane after an old photograph resurfaced from actor Amar Talwar’s archives. She shared a monochrome image of herself from her younger theatre days.

Amidst celebrating her 35-year theatre festival, she revealed that Amar Talwar surprised her with a throwback image from the 1980s.

“Omg! In the midst of my 35 year theatre festival, Amar Talwar sends me this from his archives! Thanks Amar but where are u digging these out from?” she wrote as the caption.

The actress couldn’t help but poke fun at her old hairstyle, adding: “How I detest my hair! Uff that 80’s perm..”

