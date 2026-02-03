Lili Reinhart finds comfort and warmth in her ‘love’

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Actress Lili Reinhart shared a sneak peek of her personal life, posting a sweet message about how her love is keeping her warm in winter.

Lili took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images with her partner Jack Martin from their romantic getaway.

She wrote as the caption “I’ve got my love to keep me warm.”

As of late 2025, Lili is in a relationship with partner Jack, whom she met through TikTok. Previously, she was in a relationship with her Riverdale co-star, Cole Sprouse.

In December, Lili had shared that she has endometriosis. She went on to reveal how years of pain and confusion finally led to a confirmed diagnosis after laparoscopic surgery last week.

Reinhart, who gained recognition for playing Betty Cooper in the teen drama series Riverdale and starred in the crime drama film Hustlers and the romantic drama film Chemical Hearts, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from the hospital bed.

“Last week, I was officially diagnosed with endometriosis following laparoscopic surgery. Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis. I was told there was no cure—and no lasting relief—for my symptoms,” the actress wrote.

Reinhart said that she had “three hospital visits”.

“Multiple urologists and gynecologists. And not one of them seriously considered endometriosis as the underlying cause of what I was experiencing.”

It was only when she began working with pelvic floor therapists that the word “endometriosis” even entered the conversation.

“It wasn’t until I worked with two different pelvic floor therapists that the word endometriosis was even mentioned to me as a possible source of my pain. I pushed for an MRI on my own, which led to a diagnosis of adenomyosis.”

“From there, I met with an endometriosis specialist who helped me decide that laparoscopic surgery was the next step I wanted to take—while, at the same time, another gynecologist told me I “probably didn’t have endo” and should just go on the pill,” she added.

The actress was happy that she listened to what her body was trying to tell her.

