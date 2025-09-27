Leonardo DiCaprio says ‘little kids’ tell him they loved ‘Wolf of Wall Street’

Los Angeles, Sep 27 (IANS) Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has shared that little kids tell him that they loved his film “Wolf of Wall Street”, which doesn’t make him the most comfortable.

The Oscar winner is all set to complete his fourth decade in Hollywood, Variety.com recently asked him and “One Battle After Another” co-star Benicio del Toro about which of their films connect with younger audiences.

One particular film, DiCaprio said, seems to resonate with pre-teen kids.

“We’ve probably both done a lot of R-rated stuff, so it depends on what age you’re talking about,” DiCaprio said of he and del Toro. “Some little kids come up to me and go, ‘I loved Wolf of Wall Street.’ Like, you saw that? How old are you?”

Released in 2013 and directed by frequent DiCaprio collaborator Martin Scorsese, “Wolf of Wall Street” easily ranks among the most hedonistic films the actor has ever made.

Inspired by the true story of disgraced stockbroker Jordan Belfort, “Wolf” is set in a cocaine-dusted 1980s where corruption and fraud were best practices in the financial sector, reports variety.com.

It introduced the world to Margot Robbie, earned over $400 million at the worldwide box office and landed five Academy Award nominations.

While DiCaprio doesn’t seem to have a shorthand for how to talk to young fans about federal indictments and drug abuse, he said: “I saw a lot of R-rated movies when I was young.”

Next, the youth of America will digest “One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson’s revolutionary epic, which hits theaters Friday.

The academy-award winner recently acknowledged the ever-increasing importance of streaming platforms, but feels the box-office will always be an integral part of the film industry.

"I think there’s just an inundation of content and so much production going on now — which is a good thing, obviously. But I think box office is important because it means people are in the seats going to theatre, going to have that communal experience," He told variety.com.

