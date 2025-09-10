Leo Woodall calls playing Bill Weasley in Harry Potter Audio 'creating adventures through voice'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) The digital publisher of the 'Harry Potter' series, Pottermore Publishing, has announced the additional cast for the “Harry Potter” audio edition on Wednesday.

"Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions" enjoys an ensemble of more than 200 actors.

The newly announced casting of iconic roles includes Kit Harington as Professor Lockhart; Keira Knightley as Professor Umbridge; Iwan Rheon as Professor Lupin; Ruth Wilson as Bellatrix Lestrange; Ambika Mod as Nymphadora Tonks; Leo Woodall as Bill Weasley; Simon Pegg as Arthur Weasley; James McAvoy as Mad-Eye Moody; Gemma Whelan as Professor Sprout; and Matt Berry as Sir Cadogan.

Excited about his new journey, James McAvoy said, “I am absolutely thrilled to bring the fiercely determined Mad-Eye Moody to life in these dynamic audio editions from Pottermore and Audible. He's a layered character, constantly shifting between battle-hardened intensity and unexpected moments of wisdom. Capturing his commanding presence was incredibly fun.”

Leo Woodall added, “In creating Bill Weasley's adventures through voice, it is genuinely special to be part of bringing this world to life in a new way for listeners. From the stellar cast to the immersive sound world that Pottermore and Audible have put together, listeners everywhere will be given a new way to be transported directly into these celebrated stories.”

This new announcement is a build upon on the earlier casting for "Harry Potter: The Full-Cast Audio Editions", which included Cush Jumbo OBE as the narrator, Hugh Laurie as Albus Dumbledore, Matthew Macfadyen as Lord Voldemort, Riz Ahmed as Professor Snape, Michelle Gomez as Professor McGonagall, Mark Addy as Hagrid, Alex Hassell as Lucius Malfoy, Daniel Mays as Dobby, and Sara and Avni Deshmukh as The Patil Twins.

Additionally, rising stars Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, and Arabella Stanton will be seen as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, respectively, in the audiobooks one, two, and three.

Jaxon Knopf, Rhys Mulligan, and Nina Barker-Francis will replace them as Harry, Ron, and Hermione, respectively, from audiobook four.

Additional cast members for "Harry Potter: The Full Cast Audio Editions" are expected to be announced this autumn.

--IANS

pm/