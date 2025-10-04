Legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram's wife, renowned actress Sandhya passes away

Mumbai Oct 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Sandhya Shantaram, wife of legendary filmmaker V. Shantaram, has passed away at the age of 87. A noted performer in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, she was celebrated for her acting and dancing skills that left a lasting impression on audiences.

Sandhya rose to prominence with V. Shantaram's films in the 1950s and 60s. Among her most remembered works were "Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baje" in 1955, which highlighted classical dance on the big screen, followed by "Do Aankhe Baraah Haath" in 1957, a National Award-winning film that remains a benchmark in Indian cinema.

She also played a pivotal role in “Navrang" in 1959, where her performance stood out for its innovation and music and visuals. The songs of these films, “Jhanak Jhanak Tori Payal Baje Payaliya” and “Nain So Nain Nahin Milao”, became widely popular and cemented her position as one of the most successful actresses of her time.

Her performance in the song "Jaa Re Hat Natkhat" went on to become a cult classic in the music industry and remains a superhit even 6 decades after its release. In Marathi cinema, Sandhya's performance in “Pinjra” in 1972, directed by V. Shantaram, became iconic. The film was noted for its exploration of social themes, and its songs, such as “Mala Laagli Kunachi Uchki”, struck a chord with the audiences.

The song went on to be a cult Lavani song in the Marathi industry. “Pinjra” also went on to achieve cult classic status in Marathi cinema, adding another milestone to her career. Born in Andhra Pradesh, Sandhya later moved to Mumbai to pursue her career in films. She became V. Shantaram's third wife and his leading lady in several of his acclaimed productions.

Their collaboration brought some of the most memorable films to Indian cinema. Her partnership with the filmmaker was regarded as both personal and professional, with Sandhya becoming synonymous with his style of storytelling. Following her demise, condolences poured in from various quarters. Indian politician and cricket administrator Ashish Shelar expressed grief over her passing.

He tweeted in Marathi that translated to, “The news of the demise of renowned actress Sandhya Shantaram Ji, famed for her role in the film Pinjra, is deeply saddening. In both Marathi and Hindi cinema, she left a distinct mark on the audience through her exceptional acting and dancing skills.

Her unforgettable performances in films like “Jhanak Jhanak Payal Baaje”, “Do Aankhen Barah Haath”, and especially “Pinjra”, will always remain etched in the hearts of viewers. May the Almighty grant eternal peace to her soul!”

Sandhya Shantaram is remembered for her work that bridged Hindi and Marathi cinema, and her contribution remains part of Indian film history.

–IANS

rd/