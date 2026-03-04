Lara Dutta hopes 'better sense prevails' after being stuck in Dubai with her daughter

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta has revealed that she is stuck in Dubai with her daughter Saira amid the ongoing unrest in the Middle East region. However, her husband, Mahesh Bhupati, is not with them, as he is away for work.

Read More

Lara shared that as she was shooting, she suddenly heard explosions and missiles being intercepted.

Terming the last few days as stressful, she went on to say in the video uploaded by her on her Insta, "Lots of fighter jets flying overhead, lots of loud booms. Though we live in a villa and in a very safe neighborhood, the windows shake, the house, the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe for not even once."

Praising the UAE government, she went on to add, "And I just want to say that the UAE government has done an incredible job, I think for every single person, I can say this, I won't say it for anybody else, we felt really looked after. We felt wanted, we felt protected, regardless of our nationality or where we're from. We feel like we count, we matter.

And the UAE government, as a resident, as somebody living in this city, is making sure that they do everything in their power to protect us and keep us safe. And I am amazed, my gardener's been showing up every day, mowing my lawn, watching the plants. Delivery riders are working."

Lara added that they are looking at flights back to India, but there are not too many.

Keeping a positive outlook, the 'Partner' actress continued, "We'll figure it out. But yeah, I just wanted to say that we were there. I was in India, obviously, when India and Pakistan went to war, and we saw how well our country protected us there. And it's the same here."

She added, "No one, no one, no civilian deserves to live in fear or to be caught up."

Lara concluded the clip, hoping that, in the end, common sense and better judgment would prevail.

--IANS

pm/