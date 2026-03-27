Lara Dutta clocks 20,000 steps a day during Japan trip with family

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta, on Friday morning, gave fans a glimpse into her recent family vacation to Japan, revealing that she along with her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and daughter walked 20,000 steps respectively each day during the trip.

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Sharing a lively video montage on her social media account, Lara documented moments from her travels with Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter.

‘Did buy some Japani jootas for the 20k steps we did everyday! #japan’, she wrote

The montage shared by Lara opens with a bustling view of Shibuya crossing at night, capturing the chaos and charm of Tokyo’s iconic pedestrian scramble.

Another clip shows Lara posing with her family on a brightly lit street lined up with neon signs.

A slightly blurred frame captures a candid crossing moment at the famous Shibuya street, which is touted as the busiest crossing in the world.

She also shared pictures of desserts including a matcha soft serve, a chocolate-drizzled ice cream, and a green tea treat topped with red beans, highlighting their gluttony side of the trip.

The montage further also includes a serene shot of a traditional Japanese temple.

In another clip, the family is seen enjoying a cozy indoor setting. The final picture shows Lara and her daughter sitting together and smiling.

Talking about Lara Dutta on the personal front, the actress married former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011 after a brief courtship.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Saira, in 2012.

On the professional front, Lara, who was crowned Miss Universe 2000, has appeared in several Bollywood films including ‘No Entry’, ‘Partner’, ‘Bhagam Bhag’ and ‘Housefull’.

–IANS

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