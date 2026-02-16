Lara Dutta celebrates 15 years of her & husband Mahesh Bhupathi 'choosing each other every day'

Mumbai, Feb 16 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta is celebrating 15 years of her and husband Mahesh Bhupathi's choosing each other every single day, as they completed another year of enjoying marital bliss.

Lara revealed that their relationship is like that of fire and air. While she keeps starting flames, her husband enjoys the task of fanning them out.

The 'Partner' actress shared that all these years, they have had a blast annoying each other and pretending that they are not competitive.

Posting some lovey-dovey pictures with her husband on IG, Lara shared, "15 years of Fire ( ME) + Air ( HIM) = me starting the flames, him fanning them ferociously … and somehow we haven’t burned the house down…….. yet!!! We’ve mastered the art of:

• Annoying each other professionally

• Fighting like it’s a sport

• Pretending we’re not competitive

• And still choosing each other every day. @mbhupathi (sic)".

Talking about their love saga, Lara and Mahesh first met for a business meeting. If the reports are to be believed, the meeting was just an excuse for Bhupathi to meet Lara.

However, things were not easy for the two as Bhupathi was already married to model Shvetha Jaishankar at the time, but the couple ended up getting amicably divorced in 2009.

After being in a relationship for some time, Lara and Mahesh finally got married in a simple ceremony on February 16, 2011, in Mumbai, followed by a Church wedding on February 20, 2011.

The lovebirds embraced parenthood on January 20, 2012, as they welcomed their firstborn, daughter Saira.

Work-wise, Lara will be a part of "Welcome To The Jungle" made under the direction of Ahmed Khan.

The sequel enjoys an ensemble cast with Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Vrihi Kodvara.

