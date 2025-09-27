Lady Gaga pens b’day note for Michael Polansky: This is my favorite day of the year

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Singer-actress Lady Gaga has penned a note for her partner Michael Polansky on his 42nd birthday and said that this is her favorite day of the year.

Sharing a gamut of romantic pictures from Polansky’s intimate birthday celebrations, Lady Gaga said that he has done so much in his 42 years.

“Happy Birthday to my honey. I hope 42 is your best year yet, you have done so much in your 42 years I am so proud of you every day---and so grateful for this day you came into the world, it was the most special day. This is my favorite day of the year!”

She went on to add: “A crisp and almost rainy day, a long walk, with the backdrop of a sweet birthday smile and lots of laughter and angel food cake with chocolate sauce. Even this goat knows what a happy day your birthday is to meI love you.

It was in 2024, when Lady Gaga got engaged to Michael Polansky amidst a rock climbing trip. She kept the engagement private for several months and confirmed the news in July 2024.

On September 9, Lady Gaga expressed her gratitude to Polansky after her VMA (MTV Video Music Awards) win, and shared two pictures.

She wrote, “Dreaming up this album, making the plan, building every vision with you--talking endlessly about what we would create and do for monsters has been an experience I could not have ever imagined.”

“I love how much you love my fans and want them to be happy. It fills my heart with happiness how much you love them because we get to love them every day together, you care as much as I do about people feeling seen in the world. I'm forever grateful for how much you love and fight for me.

“You work so so hard with me from dawn till dusk every day living the music, performances, and plans with your blood sweat and tears, to see it through every step of the way this year I am the luckiest girl alive. I love you endlessly”.

Lady Gaga was crowned artist of the year at the start of the show at VMAs. She also bagged the award for Best Collaboration for ‘Die with a Smile’ for which she joined forces with Bruno Mars.

Gaga added: “Having your creative partnership in our art, business and in love--is a love I've never known. I know you to be a man of many talents, a true renaissance man, your mind and kind heart are what make you shine. I have seen there's nothing you can't do. You are MY artist of the year. And the love of my life. Thank you for making all our MAYHEM dreams come true. I love you P.S. This is the photo by by by our bedside.”

