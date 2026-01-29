Lady Gaga pauses Tokyo gig, condemns ICE

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga has targeted the ICE during one of her Mayhem Ball concerts in Tokyo, Japan.

Read More

The singer delivered a heartfelt speech at her recent show. Lady Gaga is set to wrap up five nights at the Tokyo Dome on January 30, reports ‘Variety’.

She said, “I want to take a second to talk about something that’s extremely important to me. Something important to people all over the world and especially in America right now”.

She further mentioned, “In a couple of days, I’m gonna be heading home and my heart is aching thinking about the people, the children, the families, all over America, who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE. I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us”.

As per ‘Variety’, she has become the latest celebrity to speak out against ICE, after figures like Mark Ruffalo, Olivia Wilde, Wanda Sykes and more condemned the organization at the Golden Globes and Sundance Film Festival recently.

During her speech, Gaga talked about Saturday’s shooting of ICU nurse Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minn. She is set to play in St. Paul in April.

“I’m also thinking about Minnesota and everyone back at home who is living in so much fear and searching for answers on what we all should do. When entire communities lose their sense of safety and belonging, it breaks something in all of us. I hope that you’ll all stand with us tonight. I know we’re not in America right now, but we are with our community and we love you”, she said.

She went on to dedicate the song ‘Come to Mama’ from her fourth studio album ‘Joanne’ to “everyone who is suffering, to everyone who’s feeling alone and helpless, anyone who’s lost a loved one and is it having a difficult time, an impossible time, seeing when the end will be near”.

She went on to say, “We need to get back to a place of safety and peace and accountability. Good people shouldn’t have to fight so hard and risk their lives for well-being and respect and I hope, I hope our leaders are listening”

“I hope you’re listening to us ask you to change your course of action swiftly and have mercy on everyone in our country”, she added.

--IANS

aa/