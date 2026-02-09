Lady Gaga calls it an ‘absolute honour’ to be in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime show

Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Singer-actress Lady Gaga had a gala time performing at the recent edition of Super Bowl. The singer-actress took to social media after Bad Bunny‘s electrifying Super Bowl Halftime Show to share what an honor it was to join the fellow Grammy winner on stage.

Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance during Bad Bunny’s set to sing a salsa-infused version of her 2024 hit ‘Die With a Smile’ after a real-life couple got married during the show, reports ‘Variety’.

She wrote in the caption, “It was my absolute honor to be a part of Benito’s halftime show. Thank you Benito for inviting me and thank you to the entire cast for welcoming me onto your stage. I wouldn’t miss it for the world”.

As per ‘Variety’, Ricky Martin also appeared during the performance, later giving his own reaction on social media by writing in Spanish, “They need to give me several hours to process the tsunami of emotions I’m feeling”.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show earned rave reviews. While Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin were the night’s musical guests, Bad Bunny also invited a handful of other celebrities to party on stage, from Pedro Pascal to Karol G, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Alex Earle and more. Gaga headlined her own Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2017.

She was recently nominated at the Grammys for album of the year with ‘Mayhem’. The prize was ultimately awarded to Bad Bunny’s ‘Debi Tirar Mas Fotos’. Lady Gaga was seen tearing up when Bad Bunny won the top award.

She told Entertainment Tonight, “I’m just so happy for him. What he means to people is so incredibly important. He is a brilliant musician and human being”.

“He is so incredibly kind. What he said is so inspiring. What’s happening in this country is so heartbreaking and we are so lucky to have leaders like him speaking up for what’s right”, she added.

