'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' promo echo's the sentiment of every television lover

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Television lovers have been unable to contain their excitement ever since the announcement of Smriti Irani returning as the iconic Tulsi Virani in the reboot version of "Kyunki SaasBhi Kabhi Bahu Thi".

Adding to the excitement, the makers have unveiled the first promo from the show, which perfectly echos the core sentiment of every television lover right now.

The clip opened with a family of four- father, mother, son, and daughter-in-law in a restaurant.

As they enjoy their food, the "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" theme track plays on the television, reminding the mother of the good old days when they used to enjoy the show, along with their food.

She is left pleasantly surprised as her son informs her that the show will soon be back.

When the father points out that Irani aka Tulsi might not be able to return to the screen as she is busy with her political career, this leads to a debate regarding her prospects of being a part of the beloved show again.

Ending the debate, we see Irani making her appearance as Tulsi, confirming that she will be returning on screen with "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi."

Dropping the promo, the makers wrote, "Kya aap abhi bhi vishwaas nahi kar paa rahe? 25 saal ke baad, Tulsi Virani laut rahi hai, ek nayi kahaani ke saath! #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ek baar phir taayaar hai har ghar ka hissa bann ne. Kya aap bhi taiyaar ho? Dekhiye #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, 29th July se, raat 10:30 baje, sirf StarPlus par aur kabhi bhi JioHotstar par."

Earlier today, Irani shared a statement about returning to the screen as Tulsi saying, "Returning to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success—it gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation."

"Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" will be aired on Star Plus and Jio Hostar from July 29th.

--IANS

pm/