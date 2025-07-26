‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ actors reveal what they eat for lunch on sets

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) The makers of the superhit television show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ have shared what each cast member eats for lunch on the sets of the show.

On Saturday, the makers of the upcoming 2nd season of the show shared a promo, which shows a cast member from the show walking the viewers through the set, while the actors have their lunch.

While some actors said that they prefer home-cooked meals on the sets, others were conscious about their diet. One actor even said that he eats only protein bars for lunch to keep the weight in check.

The show marks the return of actress and politician Smriti Irani to television, after she was comprehensively defeated in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, she spoke up on the impact of the show which became a pop-culture phenomenon, and ruled Indian television in its prime.

She said that her character and the show have stood the test of time, and have made a place for themselves in the hearts of millions of Indians.

Talking about the show, she earlier said, “When I first stepped into Tulsi’s world, I couldn’t have imagined how far her story would travel—not just into living rooms, but into the hearts of millions across India. Tulsi wasn’t just a character. She became a daughter, a mother, a friend—and, for many, a reflection of their own strength, sacrifice, and conviction”.

In the early 2000s, without hashtags or social media, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ didn’t just trend, it became tradition.

She further mentioned, “It broke every metric of success not through numbers alone, but through emotion. Families paused their lives to watch it together. Debates, laughter, and tears flowed around one name, Tulsi. Even when she left the screen, Tulsi never truly left the audience. Strangers continued to meet me not as Smriti, but as Tulsi, because she lived on in memories, rituals, and homes. That kind of legacy isn’t scripted. It’s received, with folded hands and a grateful heart”.

“And now, years later, life comes full circle—not to recreate the past, but to rekindle an emotion that never truly faded. Tulsi returns not just as a character, but as a feeling. A memory. A connection that stood the test of time. In an age where stories travel fast but meaning is fleeting, this return is an invitation—to pause, to remember, and to feel. Once again”, she added.

--IANS

aa/