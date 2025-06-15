Kushal Tandon part ways with Shivangi Joshi, says 'It’s been 5 months'

Mumbai, June 15 (IANS) Another prominent couple from the world of television, Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi have parted ways.

Confirming his breakup with the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress, Kushal took to the stories section of his Instagram stories and penned a note saying, "To all the people I love, just wanted to say, me and Shivangi (Joshi) are not together any more. It’s been 5 months so yes.” (sic)

However, the 'Bigg Boss 7' contestant later ended up deleting the post.

While a section of netizens trolled Kushal for his post with remarks such as "JUST A DAY BEFORE THE PREMIERE OF HER NEW SHOW… YOU DECIDED TO DECLARE YOUR BREAKUP… SHAME ON YOU, MAN. HOW INSENSITIVE OF YOU… ALL FOR LIMELIGHT?" and “Was he drunk yesterday night? #KushalTandon #ShivangiJoshi #Kushiv.”

Others defended him saying, "The hate he's getting just for speaking up before her show is unfair. None of us know what really happened or what led him to take this big step. He didn’t disrespect her, yet people keep assuming things. Just stop."

In addition to this, Kushal and Shivangi have unfollowed each other on Instagram as well.

According to the reports, the two actors fell for each other on the set of their show "Barsatein — Mausam Pyaar Ka". The lovebirds had been going strong ever since then. They had even gone together to Thailand for a trip.

In October 2024, Kushal confirmed his relationship with Shivangi. The actor revealed that his parents wish for him to get married. Kushal was heard saying, "Vaise dekha jaye toh kuch bhi ho sakta hai, kabhi bhi. But the best part is that the search for a suitable girl for me by my parents has stopped now."

Additionally, in March, Shivangi penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Kushal with the following words, "May this year bring you happiness, success, and everything your heart desires. Hope it’s filled with exciting opportunities, growth, and beautiful moments that make you truly smile...Wishing you everything good in life...Lots of love (sic),"

--IANS

pm/