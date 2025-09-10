‘Kurukshetra’ promises a powerful, emotionally rich take on the Mahabharata

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Netflix, on Wednesday, took to social media to announce its foray into Indian animated mythology with the upcoming series “Kurukshetra.”

The new show promises a visually immersive retelling of the Mahabharata that captures the epic’s emotional depth and moral complexity. Announcing the same on Instagram, the OTT streaming giant shared a video and wrote, “Shankhnaad ke sath arambh hoga dharm aur adharm ka mahayudh Watch Kurukshetra, out 10 October, only on Netflix.”

Speaking about the mythological series, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, shared, “Kurukshetra is the first mythological anime from Netflix India and a truly novel take on the Mahabharata. It brings together everything that we look for in great storytelling. The Mahabharat has always been more than an epic; it’s a mirror to our choices and dilemmas, as relevant today as it was centuries ago. With its distinctive storytelling lens, layered characters, and a moving background score, this series reimagines a story we’ve all grown up with in a way that speaks to today’s generation. It’s an invitation for newer audiences to discover its timeless themes through a format that feels fresh, contemporary, and compelling.”

Creator Anu Sikka added, “The battle of Kurukshetra is unforgettable and timeless — it is a collision of duty, destiny, and moral choices. Through this animated series, we explore the 18 days of Kurukshetra with its distinct perspectives, blending eternally timeless wisdom with the power of visual storytelling. We're honoured to bring this layered narrative to life on Netflix, making this epic story accessible to Indian and global audiences in a visually stunning rich new format.”

Conceived and brought to life by Anu Sikka, “Kurukshetra” is a Tipping Point production, with Alok Jain, Anu Sikka, and Ajit Andhare serving as producers. The series is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly, while legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar contributes as the official lyricist.

The series presents the Mahabharata through the eyes of 18 key warriors, exploring their internal conflicts, personal vendettas, and the heavy toll of a war that turns brother against brother. The show is set to release in two parts, each comprising nine episodes.

“Kurukshetra” will premiere on October 10 on Netflix.

