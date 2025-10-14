Kunickaa Sadanand’s son Ayaan Lall takes subtle dig at Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand’s son, Ayaan Lall, didn’t hold back as he gave a cheeky comment on ‘Bigg Boss 19’ contestant Tanya Mittal, taking a playful swipe at her and Amaal Mallik.

During a fashion event in the capital, Ayaan spoke to IANS. When asked if Tanya Mittal is doing ‘kamaal’ in the show, he quipped, “You’ll call it Kamaal? I’ll call it Amaal.”

Talking about the ups and downs that Kunickaa faced in the Salman Khan-hosted show, Ayaan said: “I feel that ups and downs make a person. And according to you, there must be ups and downs. For me, the graph has only been going like this (up) and I see my mother as a winner.”

“I feel like If we're talking about my mom in Lakme Fashion Week there can't be a bigger achievement than this.”

In “Bigg Boss 19”, Kunickaa has opened up about her love-life, divorces and affairs. How does her son feel about this?

“I think if it's her journey It's best if she speaks her mind and the Bigg Boss at home are speaking what they feel is right,” Ayaan, who worked with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in “Sikandar” said.

Ayaan is ecstatic that his mother Kunickaa is now with the “happy group”.

“She’s looking good with the happy group. And they don't have a group. She went to this game alone and everyone went alone And they'll go out alone one day,” said Ayaan.

Ayaan said that he sees his mother, Nehal Chudasama and Gaurav Khanna in Top 3 of “Bigg Boss 19”.

Sharing his thoughts about the new wildcard Malti Chahar, he said: “She's new. When a person comes in for a nomination that's when you know how she is.”

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, housemate Zeishan Quadri was shown the exit door after he received minimum votes from the audiences. Other evicted contestants include names such as Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar and Natasha Janoszek.

Names such as Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More and Baseer Ali were nominated alongside Zeishan.

Currently, the contestants in the show include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

dc/