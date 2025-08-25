Kunickaa Sadanand reveals she had several reservations before joining ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Veteran actress Kunickaa Sadanand, who is currently seen as a contestant in the 19th edition of “Bigg Boss” hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, said that she had a lot of questions and reservations before saying yes to the controversial reality show.

Asked if she had any reservations before saying yes to “Bigg Boss 19,” Kunickaa told IANS: “Yeah, yeah, many. From May to July, I was thinking a lot of things and had lots of questions. Every second day, I would call up the people concerned and ask, ‘Tell me, will this happen or not?’ So yes, lots of reservations.”

The 61-year-old actress said that she used to “watch” the show a little bit.

“In our house, no one watches it like that. But my best friend watches it religiously. If somebody calls her at that time, she’ll say, ‘I’ll see the Bigg Boss show and then I’ll call you back.’ So she would tell me what happened.

She added: “These days, you also see it on social media—small clips, fights, those sorts of things. I’ve seen all that.”

“But I’ve never followed the show like that. So I don’t really understand what this whole thing about ‘game-shaming’ is,” said the actress.

Kunickaa is known for her various characters in many Indian films as a villain and in comic roles. Also a singer, she has released three pop albums titled Lakhon Mein Ek released in 1996, and Kunickaa which was released in 2002. She released her third album named Joombish in 2006.

Manju Asrani, wife of well known comic actor Asrani gave Kunickaa her first break as an actress in a TV serial. Her second break was a role in the TV serial Adalat, directed by Dheeraj Kumar.

Kunickaa began her film career at the age of 28 in a 1988 horror Hindi movie named Kabrastan. She has acted in many negative roles in movies like Beta, Gumraah and Khiladi.

She has acted in 110 films in 25 years. In her journey in cinema, she worked in movies such as King Uncle, Kohra, Aa Gale Lag Jaa, Baazi, Loafer, Fareb, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Fugly among many others.

She played mother to an 18-year-old in Swabhimaan. Her latest works include Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls. She was also seen in Kittie Party,Dollar Bahu and Sanjog Se Bani Sangini among many others.

The show airs on Colors.

